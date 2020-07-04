VINchain (VIN) Price Hits $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. VINchain has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $139,184.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.18 or 0.01708341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00169512 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00109279 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VINchain

VINchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

