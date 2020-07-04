Vitae Price Reaches $1.40 on Exchanges (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00015431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a market capitalization of $27.27 million and $833,381.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

