Wagerr (WGR) Achieves Market Cap of $5.08 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $6,905.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008107 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001701 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000412 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 211,759,530 coins and its circulating supply is 190,379,916 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.