Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB)

6/30/2020 – Peoples Utah Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Peoples Utah Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/23/2020 – Peoples Utah Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2020 – Peoples Utah Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2020 – Peoples Utah Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/26/2020 – Peoples Utah Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Peoples Utah Bancorp stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,390. The firm has a market cap of $422.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.69. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $31.27.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.12 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 13.64%. On average, analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rick W. Anderson sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $92,157.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $87,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,650 shares of company stock worth $1,098,020. 16.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

