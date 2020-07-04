Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) will report $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Welltower reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Edward Jones lowered Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

WELL traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.63. 1,855,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,113,688. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Welltower has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $93.17.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

