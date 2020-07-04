WeTrust Tops 1-Day Volume of $357.00 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. WeTrust has a total market cap of $524,991.09 and $357.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WeTrust has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One WeTrust token can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00044910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.84 or 0.05011845 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00018713 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00054162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002395 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust (TRST) is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

