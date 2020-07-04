X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) Insider Sells $15,594.00 in Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) insider Adam S. Mostafa sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $15,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,839 shares in the company, valued at $79,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.34.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

XFOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,639,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,141,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after purchasing an additional 548,500 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $5,022,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,445,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 122.8% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 602,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 331,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

