Xaya One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,058.00 (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Xaya has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Xaya has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $3,058.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xaya alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000216 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Xaya

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 52,706,612 coins and its circulating supply is 43,564,485 coins. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.