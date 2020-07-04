XEL Hits Market Cap of $323,884.83 (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. XEL has a market cap of $323,884.83 and approximately $76.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last seven days, XEL has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001131 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

XEL Coin Profile

XEL (XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . The official website for XEL is xel.org

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

