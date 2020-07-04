Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($0.79). Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Shares of YMAB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.94. The stock had a trading volume of 185,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.79. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $50.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $33.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San sold 60,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $2,296,936.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,147. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,379,000 after acquiring an additional 394,181 shares in the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.