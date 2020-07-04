Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Will Announce Earnings of $8.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) will post earnings per share of $8.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $11.03. Cable One reported earnings of $6.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $41.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.44 to $46.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $42.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.98 to $49.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.20 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.78 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CABO. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 target price (up from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,726.67.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,805.00, for a total value of $1,388,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,826,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $647,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,002 shares of company stock valued at $6,891,178 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

CABO traded down $4.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,773.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,912. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,031.39 and a twelve month high of $2,044.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,797.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,673.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

