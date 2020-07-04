Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.90 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $54.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.63.

OLLI traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.30. 1,686,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.48. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $105.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.90.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,495,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,271.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,034,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,319,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after acquiring an additional 178,170 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

