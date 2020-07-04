Zacks: Analysts Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Tyson Foods reported earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $5.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.92.

In related news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $257,271,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 653.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,236,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,315 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,099,000 after acquiring an additional 783,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,474.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,376,000 after acquiring an additional 672,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $36,706,000. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.45. 2,424,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,076. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average of $69.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.