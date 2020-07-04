Zacks: Analysts Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Tyson Foods reported earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $5.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.92.

In related news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $257,271,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 653.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,236,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,315 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,099,000 after acquiring an additional 783,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,474.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,376,000 after acquiring an additional 672,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $36,706,000. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.45. 2,424,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,076. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average of $69.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

