Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) to Post $0.58 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) will announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.48. Energizer posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.02 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Energizer from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Energizer from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Energizer from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Cfra lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Energizer from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.92.

In other Energizer news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 102,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,804.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Energizer by 13.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,067,000 after buying an additional 299,032 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,170,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,641,000 after purchasing an additional 182,912 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,918,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,021,000 after acquiring an additional 59,376 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,761,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,272,000 after acquiring an additional 32,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,276,000 after acquiring an additional 32,862 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENR traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $48.05. The company had a trading volume of 589,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -96.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. Energizer has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $53.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

