Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.46. Houlihan Lokey reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $302.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.58. The stock had a trading volume of 409,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,289. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.46. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $550,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 38.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 38.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 36.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

