Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) to report sales of $40.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. Ooma posted sales of $37.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year sales of $162.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $161.10 million to $162.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $174.67 million, with estimates ranging from $173.10 million to $176.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $40.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million.

Several research firms recently commented on OOMA. ValuEngine downgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ooma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

NYSE OOMA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,809. Ooma has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a market cap of $413.05 million, a P/E ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Russell Mann sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $42,501.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,226.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,784 shares of company stock worth $500,610 in the last ninety days. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ooma by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

