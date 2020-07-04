Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) will report $4.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Paypal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.87 billion. Paypal reported sales of $4.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paypal will report full-year sales of $20.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.15 billion to $20.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $23.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.50 billion to $24.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paypal.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.11.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paypal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,877,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,211,990. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.56. The stock has a market cap of $208.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.16, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $179.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

