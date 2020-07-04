Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $498.22 Million

Brokerages expect Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to announce $498.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Seven analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $469.00 million to $547.16 million. Shopify reported sales of $361.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shopify.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 102.5% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 516.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:SHOP traded up $13.33 on Friday, hitting $1,029.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,459,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,918. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $120.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -887.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $811.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $559.72. Shopify has a 1-year low of $282.08 and a 1-year high of $1,059.44.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
