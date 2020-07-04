Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) to post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). Trillium Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trillium Therapeutics.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.14).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRIL shares. BidaskClub cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

TRIL traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 893,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,138. Trillium Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $656.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.20.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.