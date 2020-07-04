Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.59 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) will report sales of $20.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.10 million and the highest is $22.57 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap reported sales of $16.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will report full year sales of $84.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $94.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $92.10 million, with estimates ranging from $82.40 million to $104.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HASI. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $548,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $290,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,245.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 4th quarter worth $4,264,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.38. 412,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,459. The company has a current ratio of 26.82, a quick ratio of 26.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

