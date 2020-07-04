Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) to Announce $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) will post $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.10. Jacobs Engineering reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jacobs Engineering.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.23%. Jacobs Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on J. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $85,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $60,060,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the first quarter worth approximately $7,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:J traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $85.66. The stock had a trading volume of 915,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.14 and a 200 day moving average of $86.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. Jacobs Engineering has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $104.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

