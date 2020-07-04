Zacks: Brokerages Expect Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) to Post -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.73). Natera posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.02 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Natera from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

NTRA traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,657. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.86. Natera has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $50.57. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $334,715.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,857.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 17,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $733,343.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,579.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,158 shares of company stock valued at $15,317,271 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Natera by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

