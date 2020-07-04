Zacks: Brokerages Expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.01). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OrganiGram.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.07 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 45.14%. OrganiGram’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OGI shares. Citigroup upgraded OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded OrganiGram to a “hold” rating and set a $1.72 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC downgraded OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from $5.80 to $5.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.82.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI remained flat at $$1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,140,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,112,635. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of -0.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 22.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,632,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,107 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 9.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 838,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 70,850 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter worth $1,630,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth $736,000. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

See Also: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrganiGram (OGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.