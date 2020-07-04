Zap 24-Hour Volume Hits $30,478.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Zap has a market capitalization of $390,446.34 and approximately $30,478.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zap has traded up 10% against the dollar. One Zap token can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00044941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $460.87 or 0.05081518 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00019156 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00054023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002397 BTC.

About Zap

Zap is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

