Zetacoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,736.00 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $82,674.40 and approximately $3,736.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,081.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.99 or 0.02444553 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00682275 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010345 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000109 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,957,582 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

