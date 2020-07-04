Zeusshield (ZSC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $38,217.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $249,689.26 and approximately $38,217.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00044941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.87 or 0.05081518 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00019156 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00054023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

ZSC is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

