ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Achieves Market Cap of $588,978.96

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $588,978.96 and $23,749.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00044910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.84 or 0.05011845 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00018713 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00054162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002395 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

