Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $603.07 Million

Analysts expect Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) to announce sales of $603.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $598.00 million and the highest is $610.14 million. Zillow Group reported sales of $599.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $7.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zillow Group.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on ZG shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Zillow Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZG traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,328. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.23. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $66.96.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.