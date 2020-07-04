ZMINE (ZMN) Price Hits $0.0007

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. ZMINE has a total market cap of $116,726.68 and approximately $183.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZMINE has traded down 12% against the dollar. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00096610 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00328751 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012299 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000530 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016515 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011976 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMINE is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

