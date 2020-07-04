Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Receives $55.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZGNX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zogenix from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Northland Securities began coverage on Zogenix in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Zogenix from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zogenix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of Zogenix stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $29.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.77.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.54. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 8,374.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. Zogenix’s revenue for the quarter was up 124800.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ashish M. Sagrolikar bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $27,610.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,257.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zogenix in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,019,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Zogenix by 133.4% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,275,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,787 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Zogenix by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,709,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,358,000 after purchasing an additional 445,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zogenix by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,666 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Zogenix by 403.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,472,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,322 shares during the period.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

