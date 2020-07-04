ZTCoin (ZT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.97 Million

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One ZTCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZTCoin has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. ZTCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.68 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZTCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00044910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.84 or 0.05011845 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00018713 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00054162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002395 BTC.

About ZTCoin

ZTCoin (ZT) is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZTCoin

ZTCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZTCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZTCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZTCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.