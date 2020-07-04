ZumCoin (ZUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $29.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.