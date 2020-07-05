-$0.49 EPS Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will report earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.18). Hersha Hospitality Trust posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 163.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.74 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Shares of NYSE HT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,399. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.30.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, COO Neil H. Shah acquired 26,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $172,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,890.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,766,125.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 171,227 shares of company stock valued at $949,923 in the last ninety days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,892,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $4,512,000. 1060 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,014,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 792.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 230,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 204,871 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

