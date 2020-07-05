-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.77). Bassett Furniture Industries posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,550%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $112.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.95 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 0.30%.

Several research firms have commented on BSET. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In other news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at $202,985.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 236,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 43,000 shares of company stock worth $245,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 30,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSET traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.67. 85,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,273. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

