$0.70 EPS Expected for Trane (NYSE:TT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Trane (NYSE:TT) to announce $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Trane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $1.04. Trane reported earnings per share of $2.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trane will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $4.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trane.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Citigroup lowered their price target on Trane from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research cut Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Trane in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.07.

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.53. 1,526,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Trane has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $146.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Trane’s payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of Trane stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TT. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth about $736,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter worth $8,397,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

