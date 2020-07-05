$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) to report sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $986.55 million to $1.01 billion. Insperity posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $4.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 310.00% and a net margin of 3.12%. Insperity’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.30. The company had a trading volume of 404,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.72. Insperity has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $144.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $131,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $68,978.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Insperity by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Insperity by 788.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

