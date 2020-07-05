$1.09 EPS Expected for Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) to post earnings per share of $1.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Insperity reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Insperity had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 310.00%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NSP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Insperity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

Shares of Insperity stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $64.30. 404,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.72. Insperity has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $144.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

In other news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $68,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $131,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,540 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 3,212.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 268,122 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Insperity by 62.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 112,697 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 471.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 202,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,268,000 after purchasing an additional 166,800 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

