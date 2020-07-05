$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) will report sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Ingersoll-Rand reported sales of $629.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full year sales of $4.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll-Rand.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Ingersoll-Rand’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Vertical Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.41.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 12,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $367,840,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,925.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,947,500 shares of company stock worth $766,685,750 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter worth $1,752,644,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,891,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,654,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,209,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter worth $297,903,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,861,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,529,346. Ingersoll-Rand has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average is $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.15, a P/E/G ratio of 358.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

