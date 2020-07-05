$139.50 Million in Sales Expected for The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) will report sales of $139.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.70 million and the lowest is $139.30 million. The Shyft Group reported sales of $247.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year sales of $689.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $680.90 million to $697.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $763.85 million, with estimates ranging from $763.40 million to $764.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Shyft Group.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $176.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.10 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 0.69%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHYF. ValuEngine cut The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

The Shyft Group stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.27. 255,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $607.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.59, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $20.70.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.