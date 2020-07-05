$14.49 Million in Sales Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Jul 5th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) to post $14.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.78 million and the highest is $15.82 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $14.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $59.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.59 million to $62.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $60.84 million, with estimates ranging from $58.90 million to $63.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 45.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%.

Several research firms have commented on SCM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Stellus Capital Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In related news, CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $91,130.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean D’angelo acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $893,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 53.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 53,022 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCM stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $157.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.14. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $15.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

