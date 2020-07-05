$252.77 Million in Sales Expected for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) will report $252.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $257.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $249.00 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $251.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CONE. Jefferies Financial Group raised CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.47.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $1,821,723.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,234.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,024,217.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,193 shares of company stock worth $4,779,616 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 65.5% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CONE traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.59. The stock had a trading volume of 930,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,246. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.20. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

