$318.08 Million in Sales Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to announce $318.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $272.41 million and the highest is $369.70 million. Helmerich & Payne reported sales of $687.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $832.42 million to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $633.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

HP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Helmerich & Payne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.59.

HP traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,671,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,493. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.10. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.