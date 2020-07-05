$518.93 Million in Sales Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will announce $518.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $499.10 million to $538.80 million. IDEX reported sales of $642.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

IEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.25.

In related news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $5,737,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,277,657.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $512,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,354.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $6,760,339 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in IDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in IDEX by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in IDEX by 25.3% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEX by 174.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,824. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.69. IDEX has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $178.14. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

