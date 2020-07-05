$839.16 Million in Sales Expected for Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) will announce $839.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $874.80 million and the lowest is $815.38 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Diamond Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.89. The company had a trading volume of 332,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,251. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Diamond Therapeutics (REYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.