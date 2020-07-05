Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $71,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,256.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.21 per share, for a total transaction of $652,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,316,530 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,934.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,755,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,732,000 after purchasing an additional 317,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMG traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $72.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.56. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $92.71.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.33 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

