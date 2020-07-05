Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives $60.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.77.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Get Ambarella alerts:

NASDAQ AMBA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $45.21. The company had a trading volume of 379,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,641. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.48. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $73.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 7,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $409,318.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,806.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $310,080.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,755.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,775 shares of company stock worth $859,585 in the last ninety days. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,685,000 after purchasing an additional 297,407 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 2.8% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 954,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,328,000 after purchasing an additional 26,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ambarella by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 933,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,512,000 after purchasing an additional 204,353 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its stake in Ambarella by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 876,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,081,000 after purchasing an additional 73,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.