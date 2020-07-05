Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.53.

AMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, April 27th.

In other Amedisys news, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $428,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $136,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,409,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,331 shares of company stock valued at $6,786,676. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,904,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 434,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,539,000 after purchasing an additional 124,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $822,778,000 after purchasing an additional 113,904 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 127.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 172,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,577,000 after purchasing an additional 96,518 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 149.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,445 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,062,000 after acquiring an additional 88,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.14. The stock had a trading volume of 366,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,745. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.08 and its 200-day moving average is $181.11. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.95. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $118.79 and a 52 week high of $218.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.45 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

