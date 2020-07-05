Analysts Anticipate Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

REYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of REYN stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 332,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,251. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion and a PE ratio of 24.06. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

