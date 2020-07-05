Analysts Expect ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $357.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will post $357.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $348.50 million to $366.00 million. ePlus reported sales of $381.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. ePlus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.15 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

ePlus stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.12. 42,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,616. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.68. ePlus has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $99.63. The firm has a market cap of $934.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 81,061 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

