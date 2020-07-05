Analysts Expect Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) to report sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. Zoetis posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $6.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. G.Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

Zoetis stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $137.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.30. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $146.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,994.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $163,468.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,316.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,153,952 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,138,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,375,000 after buying an additional 254,213 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 14.8% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 15.5% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 611,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,987,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

